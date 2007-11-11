Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ubuntu Cola Makes Us Realize Our Carbonated Ignorance

UbuntuCoGI.jpgHaving had Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, Microsoft Cola and Wal-Mart's own brand cola in our blood streams, all at mutually exclusive time points in our lives, we considered ourselves cola connoisseurs. How wrong we were. We were fools, for coladom has a new king and its name is Slim Shady Ubuntu cola! We don't know what it tastes like, but we hope the recipe wasn't open source. We also hope the Fair Trade beverage is so fair it is free, just like Gutsy is now. Mind you, it's all for a good cause, so get consuming whatever the price. Of course, you'll have to find some first. A good place to start would be Tom Lynch's university—ask him where that is by contacting him via his Flickr page. [Flickr]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles