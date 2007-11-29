The Twistalamp is basically nothing more than some resin blocks with LED lights inside to make it glow. The eye-catching feature, however, is the multiple configurations that you can make by snapping the blocks together much like a set of K'nex or Legos. Each set comes with four blocks, but you could string together as many as 24 for large scale mood lighting. You'll have to shell out 100 per set, but it's a small price to pay for being able to play with blocks again. [ThinkGeek via Tech E Blog]
Twistalamp Makes K'nex Lovers Nostaligic
