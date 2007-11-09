Jelly shots got us through the first six months of college before we (quite unfortunately) learned to love beer, but the Twist 'n Shot will solve a problem as old as time itself for the next batch of college freshmen. While most Jelly shots get partially stuck in the cup and require various (drunken) improvisation to consume, the Twist 'n Shot's inner lining spins, cleanly scooping the alcohol candy from its plastic home for us to enjoy. At $14 for 20 cups, the Twist 'n Shot may not be cheap, but it sure looks easy. [product via bbgadgets]
Twist 'n Shot, Jelly Shots Made Easy
