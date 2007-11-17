If you are the type that is captivated by small shiny objects, flashing lights and your own reflection, you will love this TwinMOS USB Drive with its mirrored surface and 6 colorful LED indicators. It also features a 4GB capacity, and a sliding USB connector. No pricing or availability information has been announced. [Aving via Gearfuse]
TwinMOS USB Drive Keeps You Amused With Mirrors and Flashing Lights
