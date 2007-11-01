Turn Your Old, Dusty PC Into Ghetto Gas Mask

Everyone needs a gas mask to go with their tinfoil hat, but the problem is that they tend to cost too damn much. Unless you construct one from scrap parts from your last PC. With a paper bag base, CD case visor and a filter fashioned from a keyboard box, cleaning disk, CPU fan and a WC paper tube, it's probably not going to shield you from Resident Evil or Planet Terror-esque biohazardous tomfoolery, but the listed specs do promise protection from acid rain, your mother-in-law and +10 to haxx0r skills. [Sorgonet via Makezine]