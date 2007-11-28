True Dream Arcade Features 120-Inch Screen, 145 Installed Games and Wii Adaptor

If an arcade system that features a 120-inch screen, 145 pre-installed classic games, a free Wii adaptor, and 2 player control panel with numerous buttons, a spinner, and a lighted trackball doesn't give you a tickle in your pants, nothing will. On the other hand, the $US4000 price tag may leave the average gamer a little unsatisfied. Additional pic and info after the jump. If you do have the means, you will also have the high-output DLP projector with a 2000:1 contrast ratio and a native resolution of 1024 x 768 (1400 X 1050 max) to enjoy. There is also some decent power under the hood with the whole thing running on a "high-end PC" with AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+. Wow, it sucks being poor. [Product Page via Crunchgear]