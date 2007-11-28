If an arcade system that features a 120-inch screen, 145 pre-installed classic games, a free Wii adaptor, and 2 player control panel with numerous buttons, a spinner, and a lighted trackball doesn't give you a tickle in your pants, nothing will. On the other hand, the $US4000 price tag may leave the average gamer a little unsatisfied. Additional pic and info after the jump.If you do have the means, you will also have the high-output DLP projector with a 2000:1 contrast ratio and a native resolution of 1024 x 768 (1400 X 1050 max) to enjoy. There is also some decent power under the hood with the whole thing running on a "high-end PC" with AMD Athlon 64 X2 4000+. Wow, it sucks being poor. [Product Page via Crunchgear]
True Dream Arcade Features 120-Inch Screen, 145 Installed Games and Wii Adaptor
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.