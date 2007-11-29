This Troika Retro FM/AM Radio proves once again that it only takes brushed aluminium and a design apparently created to play ABBA songs in 70s Sweden to make us drool with desire, no matter if it doesn't contain a single trace of digital gadgetry inside—just pure analogue noise, oversized knobs and a seemingly gratuitous choke with no obvious application. Unless the thing actually runs on gas, in which case its category could go from "Cool Stuff" to "Must Have NOW." [Gadget Lab]
Troika Engineers Time-Travel to Last Century, Bring Back Stunning Retro Radio
