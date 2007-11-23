You've barely finished swallowing that bite of turkey and stuffing when BAM! the onslaught of Christmas crap begins. We feel your pain, but the Senario digital photo frame Christmas-tree ornament might actually be cool enough to justify the whole holiday spirit thing. This festive ball has an embedded 1.5" display and enough memory for a 50-picture slideshow. Unfortunately, Mac lovers are out of luck since the frame only supports Windows 2000, XP and Vista. You can snatch one up from Wal-Mart for about $US30. [Shiny Shiny]
Trim Your Tree with Senario's Digital Photo Frame
