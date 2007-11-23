Trim Your Tree with Senario's Digital Photo Frame

You've barely finished swallowing that bite of turkey and stuffing when BAM! the onslaught of Christmas crap begins. We feel your pain, but the Senario digital photo frame Christmas-tree ornament might actually be cool enough to justify the whole holiday spirit thing. This festive ball has an embedded 1.5" display and enough memory for a 50-picture slideshow. Unfortunately, Mac lovers are out of luck since the frame only supports Windows 2000, XP and Vista. You can snatch one up from Wal-Mart for about $US30. [Shiny Shiny]