T-Rays Check You Out, Don't Give You Cancer

TSA_T-Ray.jpgThe next big thing in homeland-security technology is a T-ray machine, which can see through leather, fabric, cardboard and paper, but can't penetrate water or metal. T-rays (terahertz rays) used to be really hard to make without massive gear, but now researchers in Turkey and Japan have figured out how to build a compact T-ray machine using—what else?—high-temperature superconducting crystals. T-rays may prove to be the next great ray; they can even look half an inch into your skin and spot tooth decay in your mouth. And unlike X-rays, which do evil things to your cells, T-rays don't have the energy to cause cancerous cell ionization. They're totally harmless, except of course when used by TSA to look at you naked. [Reuters]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

