It's a familiar scenario: you've got a spare plasma that your girlfriend won't let you put next to your new, bigger flat panel. Whatareyagonnado? Easy: a $US200 tow-hitch TV mount. Sure, it means you'll have to pass up on the tow-hitch tailgate hammock seats and Hitch Critter motorised redneck bait, both available at SkyMall for the price of your dignity, but man, won't your friends be impressed? Until your first fender bender, that is. [BBGadgets via Gadget Lab]
Tow Hitch TV Adds Class To Your Pickup
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.