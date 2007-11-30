Tow Hitch TV Adds Class To Your Pickup

It's a familiar scenario: you've got a spare plasma that your girlfriend won't let you put next to your new, bigger flat panel. Whatareyagonnado? Easy: a $US200 tow-hitch TV mount. Sure, it means you'll have to pass up on the tow-hitch tailgate hammock seats and Hitch Critter motorised redneck bait, both available at SkyMall for the price of your dignity, but man, won't your friends be impressed? Until your first fender bender, that is. [BBGadgets via Gadget Lab]