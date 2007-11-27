Touchscreen-Enabled HDD Enclosure Keeps Your Porn Secure

Touchscreens! The make you think of the future, don't they? Either that, or ATM machines from the past decade or so. Either way, this external HDD case from ezSECU features a touchscreen that makes you put in a password before you can retrieve your precious porn and pirated movies collection. Yeah, stick it to the man/your mum! This case only fits small 2.5-inch SATA drives, but it could make for a nice portable HDD if you're security-inclined. It's headed to Korea now, with no word on OS availability. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]