Touchscreens! The make you think of the future, don't they? Either that, or ATM machines from the past decade or so. Either way, this external HDD case from ezSECU features a touchscreen that makes you put in a password before you can retrieve your precious porn and pirated movies collection. Yeah, stick it to the man/your mum! This case only fits small 2.5-inch SATA drives, but it could make for a nice portable HDD if you're security-inclined. It's headed to Korea now, with no word on OS availability. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]
Touchscreen-Enabled HDD Enclosure Keeps Your Porn Secure
