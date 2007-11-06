Touchscreened Sony Ericsson P5i Mockup Surfaces

We showed you a few sneak shots last weekend of Sony Ericsson's rumoured lineup of phones to be supposedly rolled out today, but now here's another one, and this P5i has a full touchscreen. The slider is said to be due for an intro announcement next week, and might ship in May or June of 2008. Nobody's claiming this to be an actual pic; it's admittedly 'shopped, but those who've pawed the thing says it's a close rendering of reality. Let's look at the speculative specs.• 360 MHz CPU • Symbian 9.3 OS, UIQ 3.2, new Touchscreen UI • HSDPA&HSUPA connectivity • 2.8″ VGA (!) touchscreen • 5 megapixel camera with Auto Focus and flash • Built-in GPS&Wi-Fi b/g • 160 MB ROM and 128 MB SDRAM • MicroSD/Memory Stick M2 card slot • Weight: 125g

[Unwired View]