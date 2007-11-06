We showed you a few sneak shots last weekend of Sony Ericsson's rumoured lineup of phones to be supposedly rolled out today, but now here's another one, and this P5i has a full touchscreen. The slider is said to be due for an intro announcement next week, and might ship in May or June of 2008. Nobody's claiming this to be an actual pic; it's admittedly 'shopped, but those who've pawed the thing says it's a close rendering of reality. Let's look at the speculative specs.• 360 MHz CPU • Symbian 9.3 OS, UIQ 3.2, new Touchscreen UI • HSDPA&HSUPA connectivity • 2.8″ VGA (!) touchscreen • 5 megapixel camera with Auto Focus and flash • Built-in GPS&Wi-Fi b/g • 160 MB ROM and 128 MB SDRAM • MicroSD/Memory Stick M2 card slot • Weight: 125g
Touchscreened Sony Ericsson P5i Mockup Surfaces
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.