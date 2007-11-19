Touchless Nokmote Controls Nokia N95 With Motion

Nokmote is a Symbian S60 free program that will allow you to use motion to control the Nokia N95, similar to what you do with a Wiimote. The usual cynics will call it a "gimmick!" Some other will say "silly!" Others will shout "french!" And you will be right, but it looks to work quite well in the two games he tries at the end of the video, specially when he connects the N95 to the television for some tempestastic action. [Nokmote via MobLearn - Thanks Christopher]