As a response to many companies and end users installing hard drives into cars for portable entertainment systems, Toshiba's introducing the MK8050 hard drive that has increased shock tolerance and vibration dampening. The disk has a cushion of air around the head to prevent scratching, which causes data loss, swearing and begging. Expect to see it in GPS units and do-it-yourselfer kits next March. [Toshiba Storage via Electronista]
Toshiba Hoons Out 80GB Hard Drive For Autos
