Toshiba HD-A3 HD DVD Player For $199

It was only a couple days ago that the Toshiba HD-A2 being on sale for $197 was a good deal, but Best Buy's raised the stakes and put the newer Toshiba HD-A3 on sale for $199. Best of all, Best Buy still has the 7 free HD DVD deal with any Toshiba player. Yes, it's still 1080i, but if you're the type of person who's looking for a sub-$200 deal on HD DVD players, you're probably not the type of person who cares about or can detect the difference between 1080i and 1080p. The only real difference between the two is that digital optical out on the A2 is DTS compared to Dolby Digital 5.1 on the A3. [Best Buy - Free HD DVDs via FatWallet via Crunchgear]