Toshiba HD-A2 HD DVD: $99 at Wal-Mart

Remember that early Wal-Mart Black Friday we told you about? It just got blacker. Wal-Mart tells us that it will be selling Toshiba's HD-A2 for $99 over the weekend only, starting Friday. Yes, at long last, the HD DVD player that was hovering in the mid $200s will break the (definitely profit-free) $100 barrier, at least temporarily. But our source says that this is not definitive proof that HD DVD will win: Wal-Mart will have an unspecified Blu-ray deal or two as well, so keep an eye out. [Wal-Mart]