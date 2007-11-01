In honour of the autumnal season and one of our favourite pastimes, here's a roundup of the Top 10 Sexiest Halloween Costumes in the entire world. After all, Halloween is a holiday for goblins, geeks, goons, weirdos, trolls and merrymakers of all stripes, so we knew the Giz readership wouldn't mind if we posted a few non-gadget costume pics (I can see Blam rolling his eyes already). And hey, it's gadget-y, too—heck, one of these babes is wearing handcuffs, isn't she? Anyway, we're not sure if it's the costumes themselves or those comely lasses who are wearing them, but either way, we find each appealing in its own inimitable way. Check out the gallery after the jump, which includes a few NSFW shots, so beware.
Top 10 Sexiest Halloween Costumes for 2007
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.