Top 100 Things Gizmodo is Thankful For

What do you have to be thankful for? When Thanksgiving comes around every year, it makes us start thinking about all that is good in the gadget world. The Gizmodo team got together this morning and started blurting out stuff, all the (mostly) gadget-related things that we're glad to have around. The result is this long—but by no means comprehensive or in order of preference—list of all we're thankful for. Please, feel free to add anything we've missed, and Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

1. Giz readers 2. iPhone 3. HDTV 4. MacBook Pro 5. TiVo Series 3 6. Sirius Satellite Radio 7. Google Maps 8. Amazon Unbox 9. Netflix 10. My wife11. The Mac 12. My iPod 13. Blu-ray 14. HD DVD 15. Vibrators 16. The banhammer 17. Steve Ballmer, making Apple's job easy 18. EV-DO 19. Body Bouncer 20. Buddha Machine 21. CFL Bulbs at 2700K, instant-on 22. Audiophiles 23. Podcasts 24. Wireless anything 25. Wi-Fi 26. Wikipedia 27. Rock Band 28. Boeing 787 29. Skype 30. Halo 3 31. 1080p 32. Quad-core processors 33. Interns 34. StumblePorn 35. Blu-ray/HD DVD combo players 36. RSS 37. Rolex 38. Electric cars 39. Digg 40. Bacon of the Month Club 41. Wired 42. Vibrating alarms 43. Carbon fiber guitars 44. Wind turbines 45. Streaming Wi-Fi music 46. YouTube 47. Firefox extensions for easy video theft 48. 30-inch monitors 49. Windows XP 50. NSFW Boobies & butts 51. Home theatre seats 52. Dive computers 53. Engadget, keeping us competitive 54. Books 55. Xbox 360 56. Gears of War 57. GPS 58. Wireless weather stations 59. Humping dogs 60. Klipsch speakers 61. Self-driving robotic cars 62. Automatic shotguns 63. Webcams 64. Atomic clocks 65. Quicken 66. Flickr 67. Powersquid 68. Nikon DSLR 69. Speech recognition 70. Solar panels 71. 1080p projectors 72. Aeron chairs 73. Logitech Harmony remotes 74. Our >> mums </ 75. HD camcorders 76. Nissan stainless thermal coffee mug 77. Internet-controlled thermostats 78. DRM-free iTunes songs 79. Anything R/C 80. Carbon fiber and titanium 81. Flight simulators 82. Broadband, 50 down/20 up 83. Electric razors 84. Bedrooms on airliners 85. Garmin Forerunner 86. LEDs 87. Volcano Digit 88. Solid-state hard drives 89. Flying cars 90. The Burj Dubai (word's tallest building) 91. Amazon Kindle 92. Steampunk 93. Microsoft mice and keyboards 94. HDMI 95. Bunn coffeemakers 96. Mars exploration rovers 97. Turkey deep fryer 98. Montblanc pens 99. Our dads 100. Thanksgiving