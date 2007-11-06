The Opera Sonora speaker line is perfect for those who argue with their significant other over why they can't install a 27.4 mega system in their 900 sq. ft. apartment. Beneath the art house appearance of these contraptions, however, are fully functioning speakers that can connect to any audio source (radio, TV, DVD, ect...). And because the tonewood frames are the same material used to build instruments like guitars, high audio quality should be expected. No specifics on release dates or prices, but these things don't exactly scream "cheap" at me. [7 Gadgets via Crave]
Tonewood Speakers Look Sophisticated, Maintain Gadgety Goodness
