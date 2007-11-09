Tommy Lee Has A Message For You, The Loyal Gizmodo Readers

Rock star, home movie star, and all around awesome guy Tommy Lee was at the SVM-1000 launch event last night, and he wanted to make sure I deliver this very important message to you. If I let him talk for any longer, I'm sure he would've told you to vote for Gizmodo for the 2007 Weblog awards too. Also, I shook his hand, and now I'll never wash mine again. On second thought, I better start scrubbing.