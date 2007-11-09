Tommy Lee Has A Message For You, The Loyal Gizmodo Readers

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Rock star, home movie star, and all around awesome guy Tommy Lee was at the SVM-1000 launch event last night, and he wanted to make sure I deliver this very important message to you. If I let him talk for any longer, I'm sure he would've told you to vote for Gizmodo for the 2007 Weblog awards too. Also, I shook his hand, and now I'll never wash mine again. On second thought, I better start scrubbing.

