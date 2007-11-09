Rock star, home movie star, and all around awesome guy Tommy Lee was at the SVM-1000 launch event last night, and he wanted to make sure I deliver this very important message to you. If I let him talk for any longer, I'm sure he would've told you to vote for Gizmodo for the 2007 Weblog awards too. Also, I shook his hand, and now I'll never wash mine again. On second thought, I better start scrubbing.
Tommy Lee Has A Message For You, The Loyal Gizmodo Readers
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.