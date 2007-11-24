Thanks to companies like Tokyo Flash (and Nooka, among others), I'm starting to care about watches again. The rise of mobile phones many years ago made me see watches as pointless and boring, as they were all Rolex clones, or wanted to include a million pointless meters on the face. But watches like the Oberon get a second glance from me. Minimal, attractive and creative, the contrast between the watch and its display makes me want to stare at it forever. And in case you're wondering, dots on the outer ring are hours, dots on the second ring are single minutes and dots on the inner ring are blocks of 10 minutes. It's 14,900 Yen at Tokyo Flash. [Tech Digest]
Tokyo Flash Oberon Watch Has a Name, Look Straight From Kubrick's 2001
