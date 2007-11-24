Tokyo Flash Oberon Watch Has a Name, Look Straight From Kubrick's 2001

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

OBR001_L1.jpgThanks to companies like Tokyo Flash (and Nooka, among others), I'm starting to care about watches again. The rise of mobile phones many years ago made me see watches as pointless and boring, as they were all Rolex clones, or wanted to include a million pointless meters on the face. But watches like the Oberon get a second glance from me. Minimal, attractive and creative, the contrast between the watch and its display makes me want to stare at it forever. And in case you're wondering, dots on the outer ring are hours, dots on the second ring are single minutes and dots on the inner ring are blocks of 10 minutes. It's 14,900 Yen at Tokyo Flash. [Tech Digest]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

