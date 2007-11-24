T-Mobile's 3G Plan Details Coming December 6th?

We've heard things like this before without results, but The Inquirer is reporting that a reader was tipped off to TMO US 3G handsets and plans. That rep replied with a date of December 6th, citing internal docs. It's a thin thread to hang this rumour off of, but last September, T-Mobile won an auction for 2100 and 1700MHz bands covering 474 million people. One would hope they're pulling the trigger sooner or later on 3G. I mean, their attempts to blanket the country in Wi-Fi haven't exactly replaced EDGE. Probability guess-timate: 20%. [Inq]