We've heard things like this before without results, but The Inquirer is reporting that a reader was tipped off to TMO US 3G handsets and plans. That rep replied with a date of December 6th, citing internal docs. It's a thin thread to hang this rumour off of, but last September, T-Mobile won an auction for 2100 and 1700MHz bands covering 474 million people. One would hope they're pulling the trigger sooner or later on 3G. I mean, their attempts to blanket the country in Wi-Fi haven't exactly replaced EDGE. Probability guess-timate: 20%. [Inq]
T-Mobile's 3G Plan Details Coming December 6th?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.