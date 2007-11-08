Not that it matters to most of us shopping for our next phone, but not only does T-Mobile love whoring magenta in all of their self-promotion—they actually have a trademark for the colour's use. As far as our tiny brains understand the legality, if you are promoting anything within the telecom sector through either print or online media using magenta, T-Mobile could strike you down with the hammer of justice (incidentally, in most cases the hammer could legally be painted magenta by other parties than T-Mobile). The moral? If you love using magenta and don't work for T-Mobile, consider working construction. Don't believe us? Read this: Hit the ColourLovers for more of the paper trail. [colourlovers via theinquirer]
T-Mobile Owns Magenta
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.