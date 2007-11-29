TiVo Series 4, First Mumblings

Zatz, ever watchful TiVo fan, noticed the Third Quarter earnings for TiVo make reference to a new box that can do video on demand. It's a thin thread, but we'll take it as the first piece of soil which we can use to plant those rumour seeds:

TiVo and the cable industry have come to an agreement on a blue-print for a retail TiVo DVR using the cable industry's OpenCable Application Platform that will have full two-way cable service functionality. While the technical specifications are still being worked out, such a set-top box will mean TiVo subscribers will be able to get full access to cable VOD and other two-way cable services. This could also mean that a standalone TiVo offering could fully substitute for a cable operator set-top box.

This is different from the switched video USB dongle we wrote about the other day. Zatz, knowledgeable of these things, believes such support for OCAP would need to stem from fresh hardware, and not just a USB device on a current setup. [Zatz]