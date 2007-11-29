Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TiVo Series 4, First Mumblings

tivos4.jpegZatz, ever watchful TiVo fan, noticed the Third Quarter earnings for TiVo make reference to a new box that can do video on demand. It's a thin thread, but we'll take it as the first piece of soil which we can use to plant those rumour seeds:

TiVo and the cable industry have come to an agreement on a blue-print for a retail TiVo DVR using the cable industry's OpenCable Application Platform that will have full two-way cable service functionality. While the technical specifications are still being worked out, such a set-top box will mean TiVo subscribers will be able to get full access to cable VOD and other two-way cable services. This could also mean that a standalone TiVo offering could fully substitute for a cable operator set-top box.

This is different from the switched video USB dongle we wrote about the other day. Zatz, knowledgeable of these things, believes such support for OCAP would need to stem from fresh hardware, and not just a USB device on a current setup. [Zatz]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles