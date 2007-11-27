Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TiVo Getting Switched Video Privileges For More Channels via CableCARD

tivo.logo.man.jpgTiVo and the National Cable and Telecommunications Association (NCTA) have announced a new external adaptor that will bring switched video capabilities to CableCARD devices, such as series 3 TiVos. Due in the second quarter of 2008, this adaptor will finally put good use to that spare USB connector found on new TiVos. This might not sound that exciting, but it actually benefits the consumer more than you think.Because CableCARD devices only have the ability to receive information from the cable company, this new adaptor will give devices the ability to send information back. This plays a major role in getting switched video used by the masses. Switched video, more specifically switched digital video (SDV), is a way for cable companies to only feed you the channels you are watching at a single time, which in turn allows for less use of bandwidth. This lowered bandwidth consumption means the cable company can then provide a greater selection of channels, since the the only bandwidth that will be used is for the channel that is currently being watched.

So, this means cable companies will be able to provide a greater selection of channels, not to mention HD content, to their customers, and since TiVo is involved in this adapter, it will make TiVo users the first with the ability to watch this new content, that other CableCARD set-top boxes can not. [PR Newswire]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles