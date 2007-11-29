TiVo Fiddles with Nero to Build PC DVR

Why let Microsoft's Media Center PCs have all the fun? Today, TiVo announced a partnership with Nero to "develop a software solution that will bring TiVo features to the personal computer." The company claims that this is in response to the "growing PC TV tuner market," and in our opinion its a wise move. TiVo lost a lot of momentum not anticipating CableCard. Now that cable technology is getting easier and easier to move to the PC, it's not long before the demand for PC recording hits the mainstream. Replay TV and others are already there, so joining with Nero gives TiVo a solid foothold. Only question is this: what happened to Roxio? I thought TiVo and Sonic-owned Roxio had a nice relationship. [TiVo via Zatz]