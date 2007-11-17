Tiny Electric Guitar Has Normal-Sized Frets

Behold the smallest electric guitar in the world. Well, it's called the "smallest precision electric guitar available," because even though overall it's just 1/6 the size of a normal instrument, its fretboard is the same size as an ordinary guitar. This is not a toy; it has a couple of pickups that can give you your choice of humbucking or single coil sound, and tuning machine heads that look pretty solid. The makers even tried to mimic the cellular structure of wood with its plastic body, injected with air bubbles in an attempt to give it more resonance despite its diminutive stature. Plus, holding his guitar will make you look really, really big. If that's important to you, it'll cost you $799.95. Kinda reminds us of that little Martin Backpacker. Click through to the next page for a big pic of this tiny electric ax.

[Hammacher Schlemmer, via TFTS]