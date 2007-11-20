Thrustmaster Flight Stick X: "World's First PS3 Joystick"

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

flight_stick_x.jpgThe amusingly named peripherals manufacturer Thrustmaster has launched the T. Flight Stick X, describing it as the "World's first PS3 joystick." This should be welcome news for flight-sim fans —as long as your favourite game doesn't exclusively utilize the motion sensor, which renders the device useless.

Still, the device has plenty to offer, like rudder and throttle control, airbrake or rapid-fire triggers, a mapping button, easy configuration switching, a slew of programmable buttons and axis, and PC compatibility. It even comes pre-configured for Blazing Angels on the PS3 and Flight Simulator X on the PC. Available for $50. (Product Page via Register Hardware via Wired]

