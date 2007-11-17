If you're not quite heartless enough for that Voodoo Knife Holder, the poor guy who gets continuously stabbed in five places with various knives (remember him? There he is on the lower right), here's a tricky alternative: Throwzini's Knife Block, which causes no apparent harm to the hapless red dude. Store the five included stainless steel knives in a tortured sort of peace, each mercifully missing the red guy, who's this time strapped onto a spinning Wheel of Death. Pricing wasn't announced yet, but expect it to show up soon on the Urban Trend website. [Urban Trend]
Throwzini's Knife Block Stores Cutlery on Wheel of Death
