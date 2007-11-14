This Is What Lamps Look Like In Hell

Chances are that if you have $45,000 lying around to blow on a lamp, you probably did something shady to get it. So a Fall of the Dammed lamp depicting a Dante-esque decent into hell should be right up your alley. Thanks to a sophisticated laser sculpting process, owners can now enjoy an extremely expensive reminder that when the apocalypse hits, Satan will be there to kick their ass. [Product Page via BLTD]