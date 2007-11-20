Thirsty Light: The Cheap Nerd's Way to Keep Plants Alive

In the tradition of Dr. Frog and Botanicalls comes Thirsty Light, a $10 sensor that sits in your potted plant and blinks when the soil goes dry. You get to trade all that anxiety for a straightforward Pavlovian response: you see a blinky light, and you water your plant. Alternatively, there's a "quick-check" method: buy one and walk around the house with it, sticking it in all your plants. When you are done, you can even turn it off to save juice. OK, I'm sold—I'll take one. (I just noticed you can buy 12 for $84—that's how they get you: the damn volume discount!) [Thirsty Light]