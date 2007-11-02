ThinkGeek Umbrella Shows You the Weather

It's not quite the forecast predicting umbrella design from a year ago, but this ThinkGeek model beats it in the "it actually exists" category. The Ambient Forecasting Umbrella hits up Accuweather.com to fetch the day's forecast, which then gets converted into a small light show on the handle. Flashing blue lights mean it's going to rain or snow, with the speed of the flashing showing how likely it is. It's no Blade Runner umbrella, but it'll keep you dry. [ThinkGeek via Coolest Gadgets]