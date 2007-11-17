If you've ever had the nightmarish experience of trying to retrieve all your peeps' phone numbers after you lost your phone, you may want Think Geek's SIM card backup gadget. The device has 16KB memory, which is enough to stow away up to 500 numbers. The shiny $15 backerupper can be password protected for added security, and can receive and transfer contact info from multiple SIMs. It may just be the thing to save your sanity—along with that hot chick from bar's digits. [Tech Digest]
Think Geek's SIM Card Backup Gadget Saves Your Contacts
