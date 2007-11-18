If you are into building your own computers, you know how expensive it is to keep up with the latest hardware requirements. That having been said, if you are planning on building a quad-core rig sometime in the near future, you can now step up to 1500W of power (1600W peak) thanks to the latest model in the ThermalTake Toughpower series. No pricing details have been made available, but it is safe to assume that this one will set you back a few bucks — and that's not even considering the smoking crater left in your wallet after the monthly power bill arrives. [ThermalTake via Ubergizmo]
ThermalTake's Outrageous 1500W Power Supply
