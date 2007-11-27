Here's the perfect way to slow down those doggone kids driving their noisy pocket rockets, invading the neighbourhood at high speed without regard to the peace and personal safety of the local inhabitants. This Deutsch-speaking dude has created an unusually powerful gadget that will teach those whippersnappers a lesson. Profoundly satisfying. If only these expertly crafted special effects could somehow be practically translated into the real world. [YouTube]
The World's Most Effective Speed Bump
