The Virgin Mary Keeps Your Data Safe...in Her Womb

maria_usb_2.jpgIf you have some really precious data that could use a little protection from above, you are in luck. This Virgin Mary flash drive will store up to 512MB of data and safeguard it from evil. When connected to the computer her LED heart will glow and "beat" —increasing in intensity when information is being transferred. Sure it costs €69 (or $115), but can you really put a price on protection straight from heaven? [Product Page via Ship of Fools via BB Gadgets]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

