The Virgin Mary Keeps Your Data Safe...in Her Womb

If you have some really precious data that could use a little protection from above, you are in luck. This Virgin Mary flash drive will store up to 512MB of data and safeguard it from evil. When connected to the computer her LED heart will glow and "beat" —increasing in intensity when information is being transferred. Sure it costs €69 (or $115), but can you really put a price on protection straight from heaven? [Product Page via Ship of Fools via BB Gadgets]