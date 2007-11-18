Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

The Tech in a Pioneer's Kuro Plasma in About 50 Words

PDP5080XD_Indian-thumb.jpegA concise and elegant description of the tech that makes Pioneer's Kuro blacker, from Pop Sci this month:

"Each tiny cell in the [plasma]screen must be primed with an electric charge so it's ready to fire up quickly, and that charge turns blacks slightly gray. Pioneer designed cells that require far less charge...Then it added a screen filter that further dampens excess light and reflects less room light."

The 1080p models fresh out of the oven and according to a few who've played with them, the best sets out there now. [PopSci]

