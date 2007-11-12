The SNL iPhone Sketch that Never Aired

The tipster who filled us in on the real story behind the hacked iPhone that appeared on Saturday Night Live also linked us to this video which never aired that night, cut for another sketch. In fact, it may be the last in the series ever produced given the recent writers strike. And it's a shame, because while it's certainly funny, the clip is also educational, tutoring us geeks in advanced punch 'n run techniques. Do we smell a new chapter in Jason Chen's iPhone book? We certainly hope so.