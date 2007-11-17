The witty pranksters at The Onion are at it again, creating a whole new set of four GotchaBox containers for Christmas, 2007. Get one of these fake boxes ($7.99, or $17.99 for a three-pack, available November 19) and wrap it up with a real (or shitty) gift inside. Then watch their faces as they try to get all excited about a non-existent gadget such as an auto power strip, a smoke alarm that plays sounds of the rain forest, or this "Visor.ganizer" that can supposedly carry up to 7 pounds of crap in the visor of your hat. These are even better than last year's batch, which included our favorite, the USB Toaster. Hilarious. Check out the gallery below for the mirth and madness in all its glory. [The Onion Store]
The Onion's New GotchaBoxes for 2007: Even More Hilarious Than Last Year
