The Most Powerful Turbofan Engine in the World Up Close and Personal

Witness the mother of all big mechanical toys: the GE90-115B turbofan engine, the most powerful gas turbine engine in the world with a 127,500-pound maximum takeoff thrust, even if it's rated at a maximum 115,000 lb. It may not look big on video, but with a 128-inch fan tip diameter, up close and personal this thing is amazingly huge. Surprisingly, you won't find this engine on the Airbus A380: it was specifically designed to power the Boeing 777.