I recently showed you a relatively bananas hose-powered CD spindle turbine with a sawblade, but you complained that the video was all build-up with no release, as he never turned the thing on. Well, here you go: here's a video of him using it to carve a pumpkin. For future reference, using a hose-powered CD spindle turbine with sawblade to carve a pumpkin is sloppy, inefficient, and unnecessarily complicated as well as probably being really dangerous. But hey, it's cooler than using a knife. [Boing Boing Gadgets]
The Hose-Powered Magnetic CD Turbine with Sawblade Carves a Pumpkin
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.