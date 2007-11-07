The Hose-Powered Magnetic CD Turbine with Sawblade Carves a Pumpkin

I recently showed you a relatively bananas hose-powered CD spindle turbine with a sawblade, but you complained that the video was all build-up with no release, as he never turned the thing on. Well, here you go: here's a video of him using it to carve a pumpkin. For future reference, using a hose-powered CD spindle turbine with sawblade to carve a pumpkin is sloppy, inefficient, and unnecessarily complicated as well as probably being really dangerous. But hey, it's cooler than using a knife. [Boing Boing Gadgets]