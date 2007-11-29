The Post-It note is one of those seemingly simple ideas that end up taking off and making a fortune. While there are plenty of higher tech alternatives out there looking to capitalise on Post-it success, there is still something about the classic that keeps people coming back. This Pock-it concept doesn't look to completely re-invent the Post-it note —it just gives it a basic upgrade with the addition of a convenient little pocket. The folks at 3M should be all over this and get it on the market if you ask me. [Yanko Design]
The Evolution of The Post-it
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.