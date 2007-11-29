The Evolution of The Post-it

The Post-It note is one of those seemingly simple ideas that end up taking off and making a fortune. While there are plenty of higher tech alternatives out there looking to capitalise on Post-it success, there is still something about the classic that keeps people coming back. This Pock-it concept doesn't look to completely re-invent the Post-it note —it just gives it a basic upgrade with the addition of a convenient little pocket. The folks at 3M should be all over this and get it on the market if you ask me. [Yanko Design]