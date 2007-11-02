The Bug Labs SDK

Everyone's interested in the hardware in Bug Labs, but no one's thought to ask what the SDK'll be like. AS we've learned from the PS3 and iPhone, hardware can be better with solid software tools for developers. In this video, Peter Semmelhack, founder, explains how the Bug Labs components speak to one another, why it'll be easy to mash up with web apps out there, and what the SDK's interface'll be like. [Bug Labs on Giz]