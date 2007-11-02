Everyone's interested in the hardware in Bug Labs, but no one's thought to ask what the SDK'll be like. AS we've learned from the PS3 and iPhone, hardware can be better with solid software tools for developers. In this video, Peter Semmelhack, founder, explains how the Bug Labs components speak to one another, why it'll be easy to mash up with web apps out there, and what the SDK's interface'll be like. [Bug Labs on Giz]
The Bug Labs SDK
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.