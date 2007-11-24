The Black Friday Shopping Tsunami is Over; How'd You Fare?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

BestBuyblackfriday.jpgNot to be a jerk, but waking up at 2 a.m. to stand in the cold for a few hours waiting to save $100 on a laptop doesn't seem like a sign of intelligence to me, or at least not a sign of being able to prioritize things properly. My cynical, judgmental view of Black Friday (sales in the States on the day after Thankgiving) was only solidified when I saw this quote in the New York Times today:

Donna Lhopitault, 38, stood in line at the Toys R Us in Times Square for four hours this morning to secure a deeply discounted Nintendo Wii video game system for $250 — more than half the price she has seen it online.

I mean, if you're going to ruin your own Thanksgiving to buy a product, at least check to make sure it's even on sale. Good lord. Did any of you go hit the sales this morning? Any horror/success stories to share? [NY Times]

