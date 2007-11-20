The Actual Best Amazon Product You Will See Today: Shipping Box Robot

Forget Kindle, this is much more awesome. It's a "Revoltech Danboard, Amazon box version," but to me it looks like the kodama with clicking heads from Princess Mononoke, except with Amazon stamped all over it. The only thing that would make it better is if this was a regular shipping box that transformed into the robot after you pulled your goods out. Or if they shipped it outside of Japan. (They don't.) [Amazon.jp via Hobby Blog via Gadget Lab]