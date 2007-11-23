Thanksgiving Photoshop Contest Gallery of Champions

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you've enjoyed your unhealthy overeating and awkward familial encounters. While you take a break from watching football, fighting with your dad, or forcing yourself to throw up, I invite you to take in some brilliance provided by your fellow Gizmodo readers. The challenge was to bring the first Thanksgiving into the 21st century. We didn't get as many entries as past contests, and I think they all used the same, say, three source images, but that's not to say this Gallery of Champions is any less impressive than past galleries. So now, onward, to the victors!