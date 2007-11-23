Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! I hope you've enjoyed your unhealthy overeating and awkward familial encounters. While you take a break from watching football, fighting with your dad, or forcing yourself to throw up, I invite you to take in some brilliance provided by your fellow Gizmodo readers. The challenge was to bring the first Thanksgiving into the 21st century. We didn't get as many entries as past contests, and I think they all used the same, say, three source images, but that's not to say this Gallery of Champions is any less impressive than past galleries. So now, onward, to the victors!
Thanksgiving Photoshop Contest Gallery of Champions
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.