Tesla Coils Playing the Mario Bros Theme are Unsurprisingly Awesome

I'm as surprised as you are that this is the second video-game-themed Tesla coil post I'm doing in as many days, but this is too cool to pass up. These two Tesla coils are playing the original Mario Bros theme song — and there are no speakers involved.

Twin Solid State Musical Tesla coils playing Mario Bros theme song at the 2007 Lightning on the Lawn Teslathon sponsored by DC Cox (Resonance Research Corp) in Baraboo WI. The music that you hear is coming from the sparks that these two identical high power solid state Tesla coils are generating. There are no speakers involved. The Tesla coils stand 7 feet tall and are each capable of putting out over 12 foot of spark. They are spaced about 18 feet apart. The coils are controlled over a fiber optic link by a single laptop computer. Each coil is assigned to a midi channel which it responds to by playing notes that are programed into the computer software.

