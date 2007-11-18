Tec Toy Puts a Sega Genesis in Your Pocket, Cheer in Your Soul

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

P01181107.jpgThe Sega Genesis may well be the greatest gaming platform, ever. Who cares about online gaming, does anything beat a session of Sonic 2? Tec Toy knows the Genesis console rocked, so they are shrinking it and making it kinda pocket sized. The device, packed with retro gaming orgasmic material, will retail for around $100, but will only be available to those lucky Brazilians. The twenty games that are loaded on will include Alex Kidd, Golden Axe, Ecco and obligatory Sonic titles (among others). It is not all good news though; there is no way to add new titles, $100 is a little steep and you could probably get an emulator to carry out a similar task. What the hell, these novelty devices cannot but help to put a smile on our faces, and a little cheer in our cynical souls. We'll look past the non-rechargeable 3 x AAA batteries included and dream of all the good times, when we were 3"0' tall and battling a blue superhero hedgehog through the Green Metropolis. A blue superhero hedgehog...how high were they? [Retro to Go]

