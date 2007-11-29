All right you potheads, knock it off. This is not a special one-hit toaker. No, it's the Tea Stick, a spring-loaded doodad that lets you place loose tea on its little retractable shelf, and then you stir it into some nice hot water, resulting in a tea connoisseur's Nirvana. The stainless steel and plastic implement, formerly only dreamed about as a design concept, is finally here for $US20. Say goodbye to those old tea bags, and indulge yourself with all the other tea snobs, using that precious loose tea that will take you to another place. Or something. If that doesn't do it for you, you can just put your weed in it. [Chiasso, via Crave]
Tea Stick Stirs Heaven Into Your Cup
