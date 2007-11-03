This patent for an "energy weapon protection device" is the perfect accessory for your next anti-war march. It also might be a good idea to just have one handy for other occasions, too, as you never know when the 5-0 might get a little TASER-happy on you for failing to fully stop at a stop sign or something. These are strange days we live in, my friends. [Patent via Danger Room]
TASER-Proof Gear is Great for Students, Political Activists, Criminals
